West Ham United secured a resounding 5-0 victory over Freiburg in the Europa League Round of 16, with Ghanaian talent Mohammed Kudus stealing the spotlight.

The win propelled West Ham into the quarterfinals with a commanding 5-1 aggregate triumph, bouncing back from a 1-0 loss in Germany.

Kudus showcased his exceptional talent with a remarkable brace, his first goal hailed as a potential goal of the season contender. Picking up the ball in his own half, he weaved past defenders before calmly slotting home.

This feat left England international Jarrod Bowen impressed, who also found the net in the match.

In his post-game remarks, Bowen expressed admiration for Kudus' skills, praising his directness, goal-scoring ability, and composure.

“The number of times he won the ball back and dribbled and the kept on running with the ball. He’s so direct, has an eye for goal, and even had the composure to finish it with his right foot despite being a left-footed player. I’m really happy for him.”

“He [Kudus] is a special player and I see it when he dribbles all the time. I enjoy playing with Mo and he enjoys playing with me and we have a connection. Here’s to more goals.”

Bowen's acknowledgment underscores Kudus' growing influence at West Ham and signals a promising partnership between the two players. With Kudus' stellar performances, the duo aims to contribute more goals to West Ham's success in future matches.

The Ghana international has now tallied an impressive five goals in seven appearances in the Europa League this season.