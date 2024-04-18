Mohammed Kudus recommends signing of Ghanaian defensive midfielder to West Ham 

Mohammed Kudus is advocating for West Ham United to consider recruiting Emmanuel Danso, a defensive midfielder currently playing for Norwegian club Stromgodset.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian international holds Danso in high regard, describing him as one of the best players he has ever had the privilege of playing alongside.

"I've known him for a long time, back from our days in Ghana. Emmanuel Danso is truly exceptional. He possesses all the qualities you'd want in a defensive midfielder â€“ solid defensively, excellent passing ability, and he's comfortable with both feet," Kudus remarked.

Although Danso may not be widely recognized yet, Kudus believes he has the potential to make a significant impact at a club like West Ham United.

"Trust me, once you see him play, you'll understand why I'm recommending him. He's a hidden gem, and I genuinely believe he could thrive in the Premier League," Kudus emphasized during the interview.