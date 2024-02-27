GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Mohammed Kudus relieved as West Ham return to winning ways with victory over Brentford

Published on: 27 February 2024
Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has expressed delight after West Ham defeated Brentford to end their recent poor run of form.

The West Ham star provided an assist as the Hammers beat Brentford 4-2 at the London Olympic Stadium on Monday night.

Prior to Brentford's visit, the London side had not won a game since beating Arsenal on December 28, 2023.

“We needed it,” said Kudus after the game. “The past games have been very difficult, but it was good to get the reaction and the win in front of the fans. We keep building on it and focus on the next game.

“I think [the two goals in seven minutes] showed how hungry we as players are for the goals because that is what we are supposed to do.

“I’m not surprised [about Jarrod Bowen’s hat-trick], more is coming.

“I think we wanted it more and you could see that from the start of the game as we got the goals quickly and there was an energy and determination of how much we wanted to win today. It was good to get the three points.”

