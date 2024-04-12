Mohammed Kudus reveals childhood admiration for Hearts of Oak

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has disclosed his childhood allegiance to local football club Hearts of Oak.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Kudus reminisced about his support for the historic Ghanaian team while growing up in Accra, the nation's capital.

Hearts of Oak, revered as the oldest existing club in Ghana, boasts a rich history of success both domestically and internationally. With 21 Ghana League titles, including an impressive streak of six consecutive victories from 1997 to 2002, and notable triumphs in continental competitions like the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup, the Phobians have left an indelible mark on Ghanaian football.

Kudus fondly recalled the electrifying atmosphere surrounding Hearts of Oak matches, describing it as "crazy" and highlighting the deep connection he felt with the team due to its roots in his hometown.

“I was supporting a team in Ghana called Hearts [of Oak], a team in the Ghana league. [The atmosphere] it was crazy. It is in the city I grew up in, in Accra, the capital,” he said.

Despite their illustrious past, Hearts of Oak has experienced a decline in recent years, currently occupying the 11th position in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Nonetheless, Kudus's admiration for the club serves as a testament to its enduring legacy and continued significance within Ghanaian football culture.

Meanwhile, Kudus is currently shining with West Ham United having completed a transfer from Ajax Amsterdam to the English Premier League. He has already scored 13 goals across all competitions.