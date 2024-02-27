Mohammed Kudus serves assist as West Ham beat Brentford in six-goal thriller

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus was at his best once again as West Ham United returned to winning ways against Brentford on Monday night.

The West Ham star made his ninth goal contribution in the English Premier League as the Hammers cruised to a 4-2 victory at the London Olympic Stadium.

Kudus served the assist for West Ham's third on the night after sending in an exquisite cross, which was met by Jarrod Bowen, who completed his hat-trick in the 63rd minute.

Bowen scored two quick goals to give the hosts a 2-0 lead before the 7th minute but Neal Maupay pulled one back for the visitors before half-time.

Emerson extended West Ham's advantage moments after Bowen's third following a poorly cleared cross from Kudus by the Brentford defence, leaving the ex-Chelsea defender to volley home.

DR Congo's AFCON star Yoanne Wissa scored late for Brentford but there was not enough time for a fightback from the Bees.