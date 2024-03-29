Mohammed Kudus set to return to action for West Ham against Newcastle United

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus could return to action for West Ham in their English Premier League game against Newcastle United.

The West Ham star pulled out of Ghana's friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in March's international break due to injury.

However, he is expected to make the trip to Saint James' Park for the game against the Magpies this weekend.

"Midfielder Edson Ãlvarez will be missing from David Moyes’ squad through suspension, having picked up his tenth yellow card of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last time out," stated West Ham as they provided information on their team news.

"Forward Maxwel Cornet could be available for selection following a hamstring injury he sustained in training, with the 27-year-old last featuring against Nottingham Forest on 17 February," added the club on their official website.

Kudus' first-ever Premier League was against Newcastle United at the London Olympic Stadium.