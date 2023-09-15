Mohammed Kudus trains with West Ham ahead of crucial clash against Manchester City

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus after joining his West Ham teammates in London was fully involved in their training session on Friday ahead of their match which comes off on the weekend.

Having joined the Hammers in the recent transfer window, Mohammed Kudus made his debut by climbing off the bench in injury time as West Ham beat Luton Town 2-1 prior to the international break.

The 23-year-old travelled to Ghana and was essential in Ghana's two games as he scored in both games against the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers and against Liberia in an international friendly.

Upon his return to London, West Ham United hopes to maintain its outstanding start to the season and Kudus is equally expecting to thrive on his recent form to contribute to the team's performance when they face Manchester City on Saturday.

The former Ajax player has a cult following in London despite not making his full debut and will be hoping to win the hearts of many more fans.

In Kumasi, when he featured for the Black Stars against CAR, a committed fan travelled all the way from the United States to watch his team's new signing.