Mohammed Kudus: West Ham newboy becomes second most expensive Ghanaian player

Mohammed Kudus’ transfer from Ajax to English Premier League side West Ham United has made him the second most expensive Ghanaian player of all time behind Arsenal’s Thomas Partey.

The Hammers are reported to have paid the Dutch giants €45m (€40m transfer fee plus €5m add-ons) and agreed a five-year contract with the Ghana international.

But that amount falls short of the €50 million Arsenal paid to Atletico Madrid for Partey.

In 2004, Michael Essien became Ghana’s most expensive player when Olympique Lyon sold him for €38 million Chelsea, under Roman Abramovich.

Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe remains Africa’s most expensive transfer when and €80 million transfer from French Ligue 1 outfit Lille to Arsenal.

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen remains second after Napoli paid €70 million to sign from Lille.