Mohammed Polo opens up about painful exit from Hearts of Oak coaching role

Former Ghanaian international and football icon, Mohammed Polo, shared the heart-wrenching story of his departure as the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak.

Polo, who took over from Coach David Duncan during the 2013/2014 season, expressed the pain he felt when labeled a 'stop-gap' coach despite successfully guiding the team to qualification for continental competitions.

Polo lamented, "The way I went out was even very painful, addressing me as a stop-gap coach, I thought, what is this? I had qualified them to Africa, and Herbert Addo, may his soul rest in peace, came and took over and messed the whole thing up."

THis follows the recent dismissal of coach Martinus Koopman who only managed 10 ga, es for the club before showing the exit door on Tuesday afternoon in an official statement from the club.

Polo, 67, known for his stellar contributions to Ghana football, has been a vocal advocate for the involvement of former players in the management and administration of football.

Polo's account sheds light on the challenges faced by ex-players transitioning into coaching roles and highlights the need for a more supportive and respectful approach within football organisations.