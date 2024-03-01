 Mohammed Salisu injured again as defender misses PSG clash

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu has encountered another setback in his career, sustaining a hamstring injury during a training session ahead of Monaco's game against Paris St-Germain.

This unfortunate incident adds to Salisu's ongoing struggles with injuries since last season.

As a consequence, the 24-year-old missed Monaco's crucial French Ligue 1 home match against Paris Saint-Germain on Friday night. His absence was evident, with his name notably absent from the squad list released for the fixture.

Salisu, a key figure for Monaco, had hamstring discomfort that occurred during Friday morning's training, further prolonging his absence from the pitch.

This comes at a challenging time for Monaco, already grappling with several player absences, forcing coach Adi HÃ¼tter to navigate the PSG match without the services of the Ghanaian defender.

Despite the setback, HÃ¼tter opted for an offensive-minded starting lineup, featuring three playmakers alongside two attackers.

Having made his debut for Monaco, Salisu had showcased his contribution with an assist in the previous weekend's match. The defender's initial debut with the French side was delayed due to prolonged spells on the sidelines owing to injury. Unfortunately, the former Southampton centre-back now faces another period of recovery, disrupting his impressive start to life with the team.

Salisu had notably provided an assist in Monaco's previous game against Lens, contributing to their 3-2 victory. The club and fans will be eagerly awaiting his return to the lineup once he regains full fitness.