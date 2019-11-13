Mohammed Salisu sits out of Real Valladolid training on Tuesday but nears recovery

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu sits out of Real Valladolid training for the second time in the week.

Real Valladolid continued their preparations on Tuesday for the remainder of the La Liga season on Tuesday without Salisu and those on international duties.

The Spanish top-flight side travelled to the Valladolid municipality of Zaratan to carry out a work session.

Salisu didn't train with the rest of the squad as he seeks recovery from an injury he sustained over the weekend.

The 20-year-old central defender had his dream debut for Ghana cut short due to the injury.

Salisu was handed a maiden call-up to the Black Stars ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications on Thursday and Monday.

The talented youngster has been revelation in the Spanish elite division.

He has managed 13 appearances with a goal in the La Liga this campaign.