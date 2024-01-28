Moldovan club Petrocub name Nana Yaw Amponsah as club president

Former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah has been named the President of Moldovan topflight side Petrocub HÃ®nceÈ™ti.

The Ghanaian football administrator will succeed Mihail Usatii as the head of the club ahead of the 2024 season, which begins in March.

"Petrocub has signed a partnership agreement with a foreign investment company. The agreement makes Nana Yaw Amponsah the new President of the club," wrote the club on Social Media, confirming his arrival.

Nana Yaw Amponsah joins Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Abalora, who signed for the club in the winter transfer window.

His first assignment will be to lead the club in the Cupa Moldova against FC Stauceni.

The former Asante Kotoko boss has rich experience in football management, having led the Porcupine Warriors to league success in 2022.

He was also the founder and president of Division One side Phar Rangers before dropping his roles to contest for the Ghana Football Association president in 2019.