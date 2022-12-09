GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Moro Salifu sees red in Egyptian top-flight as his Al Ittihad Alexandria side lose

Published on: 09 December 2022
Midfielder Moro Salifu was sent off late on in Egypt on Thursday, 8 December 2022, after his side Al Ittihad Alexandria lost 1-0 at Future FC.

The former Bechem United collected a second yellow card in the 93rd minute during their chase for the equalizer.

Salifu dismissal meant both teams finished with ten men after the hosts had Saad Samir sent off on 81 minutes.

Future FC needed Abdel-Kabir Elwadi’s 24th minute goal to seal the points and remain in second place.

Al Ittihad Alexandria are sixth on the table after five rounds of matches.

 

