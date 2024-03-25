Moroccan referee El Fariq Hamza to officiate Uganda vs. Ghana friendly

Moroccan referee El Fariq Hamza has been appointed to officiate the friendly match between Uganda and Ghana, scheduled for Tuesday, March 26.

Following their recent 2-1 defeat to Nigeria, the Black Stars, under the leadership of Otto Addo, are eager to bounce back in their upcoming fixture against Uganda.

In a statement released on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) website, it was announced that El Fariq Hamza, a respected referee from Morocco, would be in charge of the match.

"El Fariq Hamza, a 34-year-old referee renowned for his expertise in officiating football matches, has been appointed as the referee for the FIFA international friendly between Uganda and Ghana," the statement read.

Hamza, who is highly regarded within the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA, is a prominent figure in the Moroccan Premier League, also known as Botola Pro.

Assisting Hamza will be his compatriots Brinsi Zakaria (Assistant I), Ennouajeli Ihssane (Assistant II), and Elmoutamanni Tarik (Fourth Official).

The match is scheduled to take place at Grande de Stade Marrakech on Tuesday, with kickoff set for 16:00 GMT.

This friendly encounter holds significance for Ghana as it sets the stage for their upcoming competitive fixtures, including the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).