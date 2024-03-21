Moroccan referee Jayed Jalal to officiate Ghana vs. Nigeria clash

Moroccan referee Jayed Jalal is set to officiate the highly anticipated international friendly between Ghana and Nigeria on Friday, March 22, 2024.

The 36-year-old Jalal, was among officials assigned for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast. He will be joined by his countrymen Akarhad Mostafa, Brinsi Zakaria, and El Fariq Hamza.

This encounter marks the first meeting between the two West African football powerhouses since their World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off in March 2022. Ghana emerged victorious in that memorable contest, securing their spot in the World Cup after a thrilling draw in Abuja following a goalless stalemate in Kumasi's packed Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In preparation for this exciting friendly, 23 Black Stars players underwent rigorous training at the Marrakech Sports City training facility on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The team initially began camp with 13 players before the remainder of the squad reported on Tuesday evening.

The international friendly, scheduled for a 16:00 hrs kick-off at the Grande de Stade Marrakech in Morocco, promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Both teams view this match as a crucial opportunity to assess their squads and fine-tune strategies ahead of upcoming competitive assignments. Notably, both Ghana and Nigeria are gearing up for their 2026 World Cup qualification campaigns as well as the 2025 AFCON.