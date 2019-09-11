Moses Odjer chasing Alessandro Tuia's record of most capped player at Salernitana

Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer is in the running of becoming one of the most capped players at serie B side US Salernitana 1919.

The former Ghana U-20 midfielder, signed a contract extension which sees him enter his fifth season at the club during the Lotito-Mezzaroma era.

Odjer has played 104 times for the Garnets just 17 times behind record most capped player at Salernitana, Alessandro Tuia.

The 23-year old has become key member of the Salerno club since joining from Catania in 2014.

This season, Odjer has made three appearances in all competitions.

In the summer transfer window, several clubs showed interest in the player but Salernitana tied him down with a new contract till the summer of 2022.