"Most of the Asante Kotoko players are inexperienced"- Former captain Amos Frimpong

Asante Kotoko legend, Amos Frimpong insists inexperience is affecting the performance of the club in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The former Kotoko captain, who is now coach at Division Two side Fast Track FC, believes the players are good but it requires more than that to be able to perform for the club.

The Porcupine Warriors have struggled in the second round, picking only four points from 9 matches, and sit eleventh on the table.

"This season I have watched most of Kotoko games and at times if you are at the stadium watching the game you could also clearly see most of them are inexperienced and it sometimes causes the team," he told Guide Radio.

"For example, I was at the stadium watching Kotoko against Nations FC and I played with Prince Acquah, a former player of Kotoko, he was playing for Nations FC. I was telling my colleague if Prince Acquah is playing against these current players of Kotoko. There is no fear because he has seen it all," he added.

"So I will also attribute the recent performance of the team to inexperience of most of the players. There are good players but most of them are inexperienced and have not seen things like this before."

Asante Kotoko will be hoping things change quickly when they face league leaders FC Samartex this season.