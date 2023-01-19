Mourinho made me who I am today – Felix Afena-Gyan

Felix Afena-Gyan is extremely grateful to Jose Mourinho for his contribution to his career thus far.

According to the Ghana striker, Mourinho shaped him into the man he is today, referring to the Portuguese trainer as his second father.

“Mourinho is my second father. He made me who I am today,” he told La Gazzeta Dello Sport.

Mourinho gave the youngster his first-team debut, and he is quickly developing into a fine footballer.

In October 2021, Afena-Gyan was promoted from the AS Roma U19 team to the first team by Mourinho.

He scored his first goals a month later, and he finished the 2021/22 season with a medal after helping Roma win the Europa Conference League for the first time.

Afena-Gyan, who is now with Cremonese. Earlier this week, Afena-Gyan inspired Cremonese to beat Serie A leaders Napoli in the Coppa Italia. He scored a late equaliser and netted the winning penalty in the shootouts.

Cremonese will face AS Roma in the last eight of the competition, with Afena-Gyan meeting Mourinho.