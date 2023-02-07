"Moving to France was a risk"- Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana opens up on Stade Rennais spell

New Southampton forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has revealed that leaving to Denmark to join Stade Rennais in France was a huge risk.

The Ghana international left FC Nordsjaelland for the Ligue 1 side when he was just 18 years.

However, the decision paid off as the youngster took the French league by storm in his first season. His second campaign was blighted with injuries before he decided to leave for England and join Southampton FC.

“Moving to France was a risk, but I was willing to take it because I felt like at that moment it was the best thing for me,' he told Southampton FC.

“I think overall in France I’m happy with what happened, obviously we had some setbacks with injuries and everything. But I started very well and after the injury I had some pretty good games." he added.

Sulemana was handed his Southampton debut on Saturday, coming on in the second half of the 3-0 defeat to Brentford.