MoYs sends goodwill message to Black Queens

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has sent a goodwill message to to the senior national women’s team the Black Queens ahead of their tournament opener against Senegal in the ongoing 2019 WAFU Championship.

In a release from MoYS and signed by the public relations officer Elvis Adjei-Baah said the Ministry beliefs the Queens will go out and make the nation proud.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports, Hon Isaac Asiamah, on behalf of the Government and the people of Ghana wished the Senior Women’s Soccer team, the Black Queens of Ghana the best performance in the WAFU Zone B tournament that commences today in Ivory Coast.

"The Ministry was particularly impressed about the exploits of the team at last year’s maiden edition of the tournament that saw the Queens win the coveted trophy at stake".

"Owing to this feat, the Minister is very confident in the ability of the technical team and the playing body and therefore urges the team to replicate the last year’s showing, defend the trophy and cement their status as a powerhouse of women football on the continent".

The Queens will begin their campaign against Senegal on Wednesday.

Ghana is paired alongside host nation Ivory Coast, Togo and Senegal