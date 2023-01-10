Mozambique walk off during friendly against Black Galaxies

The players of the Mozambique national team were forced to walk off during the friendly against the Black Galaxies of Ghana.

Despite taking a first half lead, officials of Mozambique stomped onto the pitch after Ghana were awarded a penalty in the 72nd minutes.

After a long halt, the Mozambicans decided to discontinue the game.

The Black Galaxies are preparing ahead of the start of the CHAN tournament in Algeria next next week.

Ghana are making a return to the continental championship after missing the last three editions.

The two-time finalist, who are chasing a first title since the inception of the tournament, have been drawn in Group C alongside holders Morocco, Madagascar and Sudan.

The Black Galaxies will open their tournament with a clash against Madagascar on January 15.