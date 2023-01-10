GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Mozambique walk off during friendly against Black Galaxies

Published on: 10 January 2023
The players of the Mozambique national team were forced to walk off during the friendly against the Black Galaxies of Ghana.

Despite taking a first half lead, officials of Mozambique stomped onto the pitch after Ghana were awarded a penalty in the 72nd minutes.

After a long halt, the Mozambicans decided to discontinue the game.

The Black Galaxies are preparing ahead of the start of the CHAN tournament in Algeria next next week.

Ghana are making a return to the continental championship after missing the last three editions.

The two-time finalist, who are chasing a first title since the inception of the tournament, have been drawn in Group C alongside holders Morocco, Madagascar and Sudan.

The Black Galaxies will open their tournament with a clash against Madagascar on January 15.

