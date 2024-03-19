MTN FA Cup: Defending champions Dreams FC set to take on Soccer Intellectuals in quarterfinals

Defending champions Dreams FC will enter the quarterfinals with optimism as they have been drawn to face Soccer Intellectuals in this season's MTN FA Cup.

The draw, held on Tuesday mid-morning at MTN House in Accra, unveiled some intriguing matchups.

Dreams FC, currently excelling in the CAF Confederation Cup with a spot in the quarterfinals, will meet Soccer Intellectuals in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

Soccer Intellectuals have impressed to reach this stage and will aim to create a significant upset against Dreams, who are eager to secure their second trophy after triumphing last season.

The draw also features an all Ghana Premier League showdown as Legon Cities are set to battle former champions Bechem United, with Nsoatreman taking on Karela United, the team that eliminated Asante Kotoko in the previous round.

Bofoakwa Tano, another Premier League outfit, will square off against Skyy FC.