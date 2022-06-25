MTN FA Cup final: Sulley Muntari OUT of Hearts of Oak squad to face Bechem United

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has excluded experienced midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari from his squad for the MTN FA Cup final on Sunday.

The former Inter Milan midfielder will not be part of the team traveling to Kumasi for the game against Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Muntari since joining the club mid-way in the season has only played one away game at the Tamale Sports Stadium against Real Tamale United.

Defender Robert Addo Sowah also returns to the squad after being sidelined due to injury.

Kofi Kordzi and Patrick Razak also make the squad for the game.

Hearts of Oak have been on a poor run of form in their last four games, conceding 10 goals and losing all four matches.

They go into the MTN FA Cup final as defending champions against The Hunters from Bechem.

Below is the Samuel Boadu’s 22-man squad for Sunday’s

Goalkeepers

Richard Atta

Richmond Ayi

Benjamin Mensah

Defenders

Samuel Inkoom

James Sewornu

Dennis Korsah

Caleb Amankwah

Mohammed Alhassan

Robert Addo Sowah

Dankyi William

Fatawu Mohammed

Midfielders

Ushau Abu

Awako Gladson

Ansah Botchwey

Agyenim Boateng

Forwards