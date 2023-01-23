MTN FA Cup: Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom apologizes after missing crucial penalty against Dreams FC 

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom has apologized to the Phobians fans after missing a crucial penalty in the MTN FA Cup game against Dreams FC on Sunday.

The defending champions have been kicked out of the competition after losing the game by lone goal to Dreams at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Agyenim Boateng scored the only goal of the game for Dreams FC as the team ended their poor record against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium in all competitions.

The Ghanaian giants got the opportunity to equalize in the dying minutes of the game after Kojo Obeng Junior was brought down in the box.

The Phobians had the chance to play two penalty kicks after the first attempt by Benjamin Yorke was saved and referee whistled for a replay after the Dreams FC goalkeeper was adjudged to have come off his line.

Samuel Inkoom handed the second opportunity also failed to get the equalizer from the spot kick.

The former Ghana international has apologized after missing that opportunity.

"Not the results we wanted today. Deeply sorry for disappointing my teammates and the amazing supporters. We live to fight again, we never say die. Phooooobia"