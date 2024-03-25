MTN FA Cup quarter-final stage dates unveiled

The quarter-finals of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup are scheduled to kick off on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31, 2024, promising thrilling matchups for football enthusiasts.

Nsoatreman FC, last season’s semi-finalist, will take on Karela United at Nana Amoah Koronmansah Park on Saturday, March 30, setting the stage for an intense battle.

Meanwhile, Legon Cities are poised to clash with 2015/2016 champions Bechem United at the Theater of Dreams in Dawu.

In another exciting fixture, Premier League outfit Bofoakwa Tano will host Division One side Skyy FC at the Sunyani Coronation Park, offering fans an eagerly anticipated contest.

However, the anticipated clash between defending champions Dreams FC and Soccer Intellectuals has been rescheduled. This adjustment comes as Dreams FC gears up for their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final against Stade Malien.

To ensure wider coverage, two of the quarter-final matches will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247, allowing fans across the nation to witness the thrilling encounters firsthand.