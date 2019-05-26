MTN Otumfuo Cup: Asante Kotoko beat ASEC Mimosas to lift trophy

Asante Kotoko have won the MTN Otumfuo Cup following a victory over Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

The Porcupines Warriors defeated ASEC by a lone goal scored by Stephen Nkarko in the first half.

Nyarko pounced into the goal area to connect his head to Kwame Boahene's cross beyond the reach of ASEC goalie, Sylla Mamadou in the 39th minute. The match was part of commemoration of the 20th Anniversary celebration of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who ascended the throne 20 years ago.

Otumfuo is the owner of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.