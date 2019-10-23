MTN Skate Soccer League kicks off on Oct. 26

The second edition of the MTN Skate Soccer League kicks off on Saturday October 26, 2019 at the Handball court of the Accra Sports Stadium with three teams competing for the title.

The teams participating in the league are from the Greater Accra Region and the Western Region.

Accra Giants and Zongo Lions will be representing the Greater Accra and Western Tigers representing the Western Region.

The event would be played in a round robin format to select a winner to face the Ashanti Warriors in a grand finale slated for November.

The captains of the three various teams are fired up and have promised patrons and fans of the sport fireworks with all the three teams determined to carry the day to end the right to play in the finals.

The three teams are to be led by Gariba Sanni, the national skate soccer captain, the ubiquitous Ahmed Gariba (MALLAM) and the hardworking Abdul Malik Jabir AKA Spinoza respectively.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS), Albert Frimpong, expressed his gratitude to his two main sponsors, MTN Ghana Limited and Binatone Ghana Limited and the Ghanaian Sports Media for the support given the young sport so far.

“We would want to express our profound gratitude to our headline sponsor, MTN Ghana Limited and Binatone who has always been there for us and also not forgetting the wonderful support from Ghanaians for their role in the growth of this young sport birth in Ghana which has now been accepted at the International level,” he said.

According to him, the IFSS would be rewarding skate soccer fans for their loyalty with additional and exciting promotions saying “we intend collaborating with the media to put out a total of hundred questions to test people’s knowledge of the game and the various sponsors”.

Albert Frimpong who is also a Board Member of the Ghana Olympic Committee said at the end of the promotion, people with the highest scores of correct answers will win great products including double decker fridges, blenders, microwaves, phones, airtime, modems and many more valuable products from the sponsors.

He therefore invited the fans to throng to the stadium to demonstrate their love to the physically challenged whilst brightening their lives.