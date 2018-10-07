Mubarak Wakaso declares 'I'm very well, thank God' after surviving car accident in Spain

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Wakaso Mubarak says he is fine and in good condition after his involvement in a car accident on Sunday morning.

The Ghana international was driving on the motorway to the Loiu airport to travel to Ghana when he smashed his car.

According to the club, the player sustained no injuries and continued his way to the airport.

Wakaso later posted on his Twitter page: ''Estoy muy bien gracias a DIOS '' which translates 'I'm very well thank God.''

The 28-year-old has been invited for Ghana's double header against Sierra Leone in Accra and Freetown.

He has been in top form for the Spanish La Liga side and lasted the entire duration in Saturday's 1-0 win over giants Real Madrid.