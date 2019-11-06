Mubarak Wakaso returns to training after successful surgery

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso will return to training on Wednesday after his successful surgery on Tuesday.

The Deportivo Alaves midfielder will be involved in training this after after correcting a fracture to the matacarpus on his right hand.

The 29-year old sustained the injury in his side's 4-2 defeat to Osasuna in La Liga on Sunday.

“Wakaso Mubarak has been intervened today in the Mutualia HAR of the fracture in the metacarpus of his right hand that he suffered in the last match against CD Osasuna,” Deportivo Alaves wrote on their website.

“The intervention has elapsed as scheduled and from tomorrow will return to training with the rest of the team.”

He is expected TO miss Ghana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month.

The swashbuckling midfielder has been a mainstay in manager Asier Geratino's side this season, missing just a single game through suspension.

The ex-Villareal man had a good nations cup in the summer, where was twice adjudged man of the match as the West Africans bowed out at the group