Mukarama Abdulai revels in debut Black Queens goal

Mukarama Abdulai is celebrating her first Black Queens goal on Wednesday at the 2019 WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations.

The 2018 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup star climbed off the bench to score the second goal in stoppage in the 2-0 win over Senegal in their opener.

She posted on Twitter: ''Good win against Senegal yesterday. Happy to have scored my debut goal for the Black Queens. Guess who is here with me again? Grace Animah ⚽🇬🇭🙌 #WAFU #Ghana.''

Mukarama is expected to start for the Queens in Friday's second Group A match against Togo in Abidjan.