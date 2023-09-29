Mukarama Abdulai thrilled with debut and goal for Hasaacas Ladies

Mukarama Abdulai, the 20-year-old football sensation, expressed her excitement at making her debut for Hasaacas Ladies in their Women's Premier League Super Cup clash against Dreamz Ladies.

The talented forward, who recently joined Hasaacas as a free agent after her stint with Spanish side Deportivo Alaves Femini, made an immediate impact on her debut.

Mukarama showcased her scoring prowess by finding the back of the net in a thrilling 1-1 draw against Dreamz Ladies. Her impressive debut and goal were warmly received by Hasaacas fans and the football community.

In a message shared on the club's social media platforms, Mukarama stated, "Hello Hasaacas Fans, it is great to have made my debut today and score a goal to help the team move forward. I can't wait to start the season."

Mukarama Abdulai's arrival at Hasaacas Ladies promises to be a significant boost for the team as they look ahead to the upcoming season.

Her talent and dedication are expected to contribute to the club's success in the Women's Premier League.

Mukarama shot to prominence in 2018 after lead the Black Maidens to the quarter final of the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay.

She has scored 21 goals for both the U17 and U20 teams of Ghana.

His move to Hasaacas Ladies is seen as a huge coup for the club as they seek to wrestle back the Women's Premier League title they lost to Ampem Darkoa Ladies.