Mukarama Abdulai: Tyler Junior College sophomore wins NJCAA Championship top scorer gong

Published on: 24 November 2019
Mukarama Abdulai and other award winners

Striker Mukarama Abdulai was named the Most Valuable Offensive Player in the just ended 2019 NJCAA DI Women's Soccer Championship with six goals.

The Tyler Junior College sophomore scored three consecutive braces in four matches at the tournament.

These included the brace in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Monroe College to win the championship for their fourth title in school history.

An opening 8th-minute goal coupled with the eventual game-winner in the 57th capped off an amazing week for the former Black Maidens captain.

Her teammate Marta Estupinan collected the honor of Most Valuable Defensive Player and their Corey Rose earned the Coach of the Tournament award.

