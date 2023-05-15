Mumuni Abubakari blames Nsoatreman's FA Cup exit on defensive errors

Head coach of Nsoatreman FC, Mumuni Abubakari has attributed the cause of their defeat to King Faisal in the FA Cup semifinal to defensive errors.

Despite taking an early lead, Nsoatreman were beaten 3-2 by Faisal on Sunday at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex to send them out of the competition.

Samuel Ofori's expertly taken spot kick in the 9th minute put Nsoatreman in the lead.

Baba Yahaya restored parity by scoring for Faisal in the 35th minute. Frimpong Boateng's half volley found the back of the net to put Faisal in the lead in the 44th minute.

After recess, Kwame Nana Junior levelled for Nsoatreman on 55 minutes but Samuel Adom Antwi restored Faisal's lead in the 64th minute.

The Insha Allah Boys held on to their lead to secure a spot in the final.

"It's the same defensive errors and it's like my goalkeeper was late to the second and third balls. That is the game of football. You look at the weaknesses and then see how you can work them out," Mumuni told StarTimes at full time.

Mumuni and his lads now turn their attention to the Premier League as they fight to avoid relegation.

By Suleman Asante