'My goals are meant to win games - Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus says the best way for him to make an impact for West Ham is to get on the scoresheet and eventually secure victories.

The Hammers are currently winless in the last eight games and have lost three successive times. Similarly, Mohammed Kudus hasn't scored in a while for the London-based side after scoring 10 in all competitions during the first half of the season.

Kudus acknowledges the decline in performance and has reiterated his vision to see the team bounce back again.

According to him, he is determined to do all in his power to see the resurgence of the team including a possible triumph in the UEFA Europa League.

“We’re going through a difficult spell but everyone is trying. We are not giving up - we are still trying to make it happen, taking players on and creating chances. That’s the most important thing for me - as long as you’re trying to change the situation then it will improve.

“My goals are to help the team as much as I can and win games and get points. We are in Europe now and want to make an impact as we won it last year, while we also want to challenge the top six teams in the league.

“Yes, 100% [we can win the UEFA Europa League]. We won the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, so we have the same mentality and approach every single game the same. It's very possible.”