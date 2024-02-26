My move to West Ham is a bigger step in my career – Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has described his move from Ajax to West Ham as a "bigger step" in his career.

The Black Stars attacking midfielder signed a five-year deal with West Ham for a transfer fee of £36.9 million, making him one of the club's most expensive signings ever.

In an interview with West Ham United's official website, Kudus expressed confidence in his abilities and the decision to join the Premier League.

He acknowledged the challenge of adapting to English football but affirmed his readiness for it.

"It was a bigger step from Amsterdam [to the Premier League], but I know what it takes to play at this level and before I decided to come here I knew my capabilities and what I can do," Kudus said.

The 23-year-old striker had attracted interest from top clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Brighton and Hove Albion before finalising the move to West Ham.

He has since scored 10 goals in all competitions for the club this season.

Despite West Ham's recent struggles, Kudus remains optimistic about turning the tide in upcoming matches and contributing to the team's resurgence.

"We’re going through a difficult spell but everyone is trying. We are not giving up. We are still trying to make it happen, taking players on and creating chances. That’s the most important thing for me. As long as you’re trying to change the situation then it will improve," Kudus emphasised.

West Ham, currently facing a challenging period without a win in their last eight games, will look to bounce back as they host Brentford on Monday.