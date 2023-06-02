My players are highly motivated ahead of WAFU Cup final - Black Princesses coach Basigi

Black Princesses head coach Yusif Basigi is optimistic his team will win the maiden WAFU Zone B U-20 Girls Championship which will climax on Saturday, June 3 with a highly-anticipated clash against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Black Princesses advanced to the final with a remarkable 3-1 comeback victory over Burkina Faso on Wednesday while Nigeria also secured a crucial victory over Benin with a convincing 3-0 win.

Speaking ahead of the match, Basigi said the Princesses are determined to make history and are confident of winning the ultimate ahead of the final.

"Ghanaians should have faith in this Black Princesses team. They are coachable and I have been satisfied with their performance," he told Asempa FM as quoted by Footballghana.

"We are playing Nigeria who have experience. They have good players who have played in World Cup but we are going to match them and I am convinced we will lift the trophy.

"The players are highly motivated ahead of the final. GFA boss, Kurt Okraku spoke to the team before the start of the tournament, and what they were told still rings in their minds. I am sure they want to write their names in the history books.

"Getting to the final and winning the trophy is a different thing but we want to win the maiden edition of the tournament. The body language of the players indicates that they are ready for the final against Nigeria," he added.