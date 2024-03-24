My players gave more than 100% - FC Sarmatex coach Nurudeen Amadu after Hearts of Oak win

Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu has expressed admiration for his players' performance, praising their dedication and effort on the pitch following their triumph over Hearts of Oak on matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League,

The Timber giants secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Phobians, bringing an end to their unbeaten run in the second half of the campaign.

Evans Osei Wusu's brace proved decisive at the Nsenkyire Sports Stadium in Sameraboi, halting Hearts of Oak's eight-game unbeaten streak and marking their first defeat under coach Aboubakar Ouattara.

Despite Hamza Issah's goal reducing the deficit for the Phobians, Amadu highlighted the resilience and commitment of his players in maintaining their lead.

"I asked my boys to remain calm after Hearts of Oak equalized in the game. We were aware of Hearts of Oak's strong performance in the second half, but nonetheless, we managed to contain them to a certain extent. I believe my players gave more than 100 percent," Amadu praised.

With this crucial win, Samartex continues to lead the standings with 42 points, positioning them as formidable contenders for the league title with 11 games remaining in the season.

The coach's acknowledgment of his players' exceptional effort reflects the team's determination and unity, reaffirming their status as one of the top contenders in the Ghana Premier League.