Myron Boadu handed Netherlands U-21 call-up after senior national team snub

Dutch born Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu has been handed a call-up to the national U-21 team of Holland ahead of the Euros U-21 qualifiers against Cyprus next month.

The in-form forward was snubbed by senior team coach Ronald Koeman, despite monitoring the players performances in the Eredivisie.

However, Under-21 manager Erwin van de Looi has invited the player for the first time into his team to face the Cyprus on September 10.

Boadu has been sensational in the Dutch Eredivisie for AZ Alkmaar, playing all three games in the league and scoring one with a remarkable three assists.

He has been impressive in the Europa League qualifiers after netting a goal in four games.

The 18-year old is joined by another player of Ghanaian descent Cody Gakpo in the team for next months assignment.

Despite earning a call up to the Oranje's U-21, the pair can still play for Ghana, the country of their parents.