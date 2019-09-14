Myron Boadu scores brace as AZ Alkmaar hammer Sparta Rotterdam

Dutch-born of Ghanaian descent Myron Boadu netted a brace for AZ Alkmaar as they made a light work of Sparta Rotterdam 5-1 in the Eredivisie on Saturday afternoon.

Abdou Harroui handed Sparta Rotterdam a shock advantage just three minutes into the game to plunge the Afas Stadium into silence.

But Oussama Idrissi drew level for the Alkmaar a minute later before Myron Boadu gave shot them into the lead for the first time in the match on the 17th minute.

The fast-rising poacher completed his brace with a clinical finish in the 33rd minute.

Boadu was however replaced with Yukinari Sugawara in the 77th minute.

Oussama Idriss, also grabbed his second on the day on the 45th minute before Teun Koopmeiners brilliantly converted a penalty nine minutes away from stoppage time to seal an emphatic 5-1 victory for the home side.

Meanwhile, German-born Ghanaian forward Ragnar Ache, was introduced into the game by Sparta Rotterdam manager Henk Fraser after coming on for Laros Duarte in the 46th minute.