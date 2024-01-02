Namibia held by Legon Cities in pre-AFCON friendly

Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities held Namibia in a 1-1 draw in Accra in a friendly as the South African nation prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations.

After a pulsating goalless draw in the first-half, the Royals opened the scoring through Kwabena Boateng on the hour mark.

However, the AFCON participants levelled in the final minute to share the spoils in their first friendly in Ghana.

The Brave Warriors will next face the national team of Ghana, the Black Stars, on January 8th before leaving for Ivory Coast.

Namibia arrived in Ghana over the weekend to start their AFCON preparations. They will face neighbours South Africa, Mali and Tunisia in Group E.