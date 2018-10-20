GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Nana Ampomah registers assist for Waasland-Beveren in draw with Club Brugge

Published on: 20 October 2018
Nana Ampomah registers assist for Waasland-Beveren in draw with Club Brugge
Nana Ampomah

Ghana forward Nana Opoku Ampomah provides an assist for Waasland-Beveren as they rallied back to draw 1-1 Club Brugge in the Belgian Jupilar Pro League on Friday.

Despite dominating the opening minutes of the game, Club Brugge failed to make it count on the score sheet as the first half ended in a draw.

However, Hans Vanaken put the hosts ahead with a brilliant strike in the 55th minute before Ampomah provided a superb assist to Apostolos Vellios to salvage a point for the Yellow and Blue lads five minutes later.

Ampomah lasted the entire duration of the game.

He has scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists in 10 games for Beveren in the ongoing campaign.

