Published on: 29 September 2019
Nana Ampomah’s debut for Fortuna Düsseldorf ends in defeat against Freiburg
Ghana forward Nana Ampomah had a debut to forget in the German Bundesliga as Fortuna Düsseldorf were pipped 2-1 at home by SC Freiburg on Sunday.

Ampomah, who became the Reds most expensive signing after joining for €3 million from Belgian side Waasland Beveren, has been itching to mark his bow for the side in the top-flight league.

But Ampomah suffered a muscle tear in a DFB Pokal encounter against lower-tier side Villingen which kept him out of action for some weeks.

And just as he was about making his debut, the 23-year-old was docked with a flu and had to spend a couple of days on the sidelines.

He was however named in coach F Funkel’s matchday squad for the encounter against SC Freiburg, but was left out of the starting line-up.

With the game locked in 1-1, coach Funkel called upon the Ghana international in the 76th minute as they went in search of a winning goal.

However, his introduction was met with Freiburg going up 2-1 courtesy a strike from Gian-Luca Waldschmidt in the 82nd minute to give the visitors a rare away victory.

Ampomah’s compatriots Kasim Nuhu and Kelvin Ofori were unused substitutes with Bernard Tekpetey playing the final 21 minutes for them.

