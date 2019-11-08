Nana Sarfo Oduro arrives in São Tomé and Príncipe to check facilities ahead of Black Stars AFCON qualifier

Ghana FA Executive Council member Nana Sarfo Oduro has arrived in São Tomé and Príncipe to check facilities ahead of his country's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the side.

Sarfo has been handed the responsibility usually the preserve of the protocol officer of the Ghana Football Association.

He is expected to be the leader of delegation when the four-time African champions travel to the Island nation on November 17 for the second group C game.

The Black Stars will begin the qualifying campaign with a tricky tie against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Thursday November 14 at the Accra sports stadium.