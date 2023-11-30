Nania owner Abedi Pele admits Hearts of Oak's dominance despite victory

Nania FC owner Abedi Ayew Pele expressed his delight after the Division One League side defeated Hearts of Oak in the MTN FA Cup Round of 64 on Wednesday.

The game ended in a goalless draw after 90 minutes of regular time, the former Ghana star's club emerged victorious in the penalty shootout, winning 4-3.

Pele, who is considered one of the greatest African footballers of all time, admitted that Hearts of Oak dominated possession and had several opportunities to score, but their finishing let them down. On the other hand, Nania FC relied on quick counter-attacks, but their final ball was often lacking.

Speaking to Vision 1 FM, Pele said, "Hearts of Oak really dominated the game, they played a wonderful game but were unable to score within the 90 minutes. So we were very fortunate to go to a penalty shootout and won the game."

This victory marks Nania FC's second major upset in the FA Cup, having previously defeated Asante Kotoko in 2011 to win the title. Pele expressed his excitement about his team's prospects in the competition, saying, "We are happy to have won this game and we hope to continue our journey in the FA Cup."

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will now focus on the Ghana Premier League, where they currently sit in seventh place.