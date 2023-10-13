NASCO Electronics honours outstanding players and coaches in Ghanaian football

NASCO Electronics, the electronic partners of the Ghana Football Association, have extended their support to the local football scene by presenting various electronic products to exceptional players and coaches for the 2022/2023 football season.

NASCO Electronics, who are sponsors of the "Man of the Match," "Player of the Month," and "Coach of the Month" awards in the Betpawa Ghana Premier League, as well as in the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League, have been consistently recognizing and rewarding exceptional talent in the league for the past six years.

In a brief ceremony held at their corporate head office in Accra, NASCO presented electronic gadgets to the standout performers of the season. The Premier League's "Player of the Season," Vincent Atinga, and "Coach of the Season," Augustine Evans Adotey, were among the recipients. Atinga received a 50-inch NASCO television, a mega audio player, assorted NASCO electronic products, and a trophy. Similarly, Coach Adotey was presented with a 50-inch NASCO television, a mega audio player, various products, and a trophy.

In the women's category, notable recipients included "Player of the Season" Mary Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, "Coach of the Season" Joe Adarkwa, "Discovery of the Season" Ellen Alormenu, and "Top Scorer" Mary Amponsah. Mary Amponsah, who was both the "Player of the Season" and the "Top Scorer," received two 42-inch NASCO TV sets, a 50 by 50 gas cooker, assorted NASCO products, and a trophy. The "Coach of the Season" was presented with a 42-inch television, a 50 by 50 gas cooker, various NASCO products, and a trophy. The "Discovery of the Season" took home a 42-inch TV, assorted products, and a trophy.

NASCO, a leading distributor of home electronic appliances in the country, has been a steadfast supporter of the domestic league since 2017, consistently recognizing outstanding performers in both the Ghana Premier League and the Women's Premier League. They have also been presenting phones and other electronic appliances to "Man of the Match" winners in every match in both leagues.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Head of Marketing of Electroland Ghana Limited, the sole distributors of NASCO in the country, congratulated the winners on behalf of her company and reiterated their commitment to supporting domestic football. She emphasized that NASCO's ongoing support for the league is part of their corporate social responsibility, aimed at encouraging and rewarding excellence in the league while supporting local competitions that rely on the backing of corporate entities.