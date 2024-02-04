Nathaniel Adjei delivers flawless display as Lorient record first win in FOUR months

Ghana defender Nathaniel Adjei had a remarkable full debut as FC Lorient continued their resurgent battle against relegation in their victory at FC Metz.

At the crowded Stade Municipal Saint-Symphorien on Sunday, the Orange lads showed resilience by recording a crucial 2-1 win on Matchday 20 of the French Ligue 1.

Ivorian hitman Mohamed Bamba gave Lorient the lead just nine minutes into the match.

However, Metz rallied and restored parity in the 22nd minute thanks to a spectacular goal from Cameroon forward Didier Lamkel Ze.

With a clever finish from Panos Katseris in the 55th minute, Lorient secured the crucial three points with their second goal of the afternoon.

Later in the game, FC Metz greatly improved, but Lorient's defense, led by recently signed Nathaniel Adjei, made sure they left Stade Municipal Saint-Symphorien victorious.

After twelve games in all competitions, Lorient has finally registered a win. The last victory for the Brittany-based outfit came at home against Rennes, 2-1, back in October.

Like FC Metz, Lorient now have 16 points, three points outside of safety.

Adjei, who made his debut as a late substitute in the thrilling 3-3 draw with Le Havre last week, had an 89% performance rating in the game against FC Metz.

The 21-year-old's signing has unquestionably strengthened coach RÃ©gis Le Bris' side.

He is expected to maintain his place in the team when they host Stade Reims at Stade du Moustoir next Sunday.

The Merlus signed the versatile guardsman on a loan deal from Swedish club Hammarby IF with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Adjei was given his favourite number 32 at the club.

He wore the same number during his stay at Hammarby IF.