Nathaniel Adjei eager to etch his name in FC Lorient folklore

Ghana defender Nathaniel Adjei wants to become a legend at FC Lorient, just like his compatriots did.

The Merlus acquired the versatile guardsman on a loan deal from Swedish club Hammarby IF with an obligation to buy at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Adjei joins Eben Dugbatey, the Ayew brothers, and Alhassan Wakaso on the list of Ghanaians to donned the renowned orange shirt.

“There are no words to describe how happy I am to be the newest member on this list. I will try my best to continue this tradition because they are legends in my country,” Adjei remarked with a broad smile.

“I came here to sweat for the shirt, and I want to leave exactly that legacy behind. To aid in the team's improvement is the aim.”

Adjei has been handed his favourite number 32 at the club. He wore the same number during his stay at Hammarby IF.

Trained at Danbort FC, a club in Accra, Ghana, Adjei joined Sweden and more specifically Hammarby in the summer of 2021.

He took his first steps in Europe with the Swedish club's reserve team with whom he played 22 times.