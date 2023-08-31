National teams have a lot of catching up to do, says Bashir Hayford

Veteran Ghanaian coach Bashir Hayford has expressed concerns over the performance of Ghana's national teams, asserting that there is a substantial amount of ground to cover.

Ghana’s tournament performances over the past 16 months have been extremely poor.

The U-17 and U-20 teams failed to impress in the WAFU Zone B tournaments and missed out on qualification for the AFCON tournaments. The senior national team, the Black Stars, finished last in their group at the Cameroon tournament, managing only one point.

They also suffered an early exit at the World Cup in Qatar. Additionally, the Black Galaxies were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the African Nations tournament by Niger.

"Just look at the records, this year all our national teams from the U-17, U-20, U-23, LOCAL Black Stars, Black Stars, the results are there, nobody is hiding it and we have a long way to go."

"We measure all these things from the results and all our national teams are not there and our U-23 are not going to represent at the Olympic Games and we know what happened at the World Cup and we know what happened to the local Black Stars."

"What does it summarize, if you draw a graph you will realize that the national team has dropped and that is how you calculate it." Bashir Hayford told Radio Gold Sports.