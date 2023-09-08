Nations FC agree deal with former Dreams FC midfielder Victor Oduro

Former Dreams FC midfielder has joined new Ghana Premier League side Nations FC as the transfer window nears its end.

The midfielder was approached by Nations FC following their promotion to the Ghana Premier League after emerging victorious in Zone Two of the Division One League.

The Abrankese-based side are therefore hoping to augment their squad in a bid to experience an impressive debut season. Due to that Oduro has been identified as a great player who can help elevate the performance of Naions FC as the season approaches.

The midfielder is therefore believed to have signed a two-year deal after completing his medical with the club.

The 23-year-old has spent the last four seasons with Dreams FC making 80 Ghana Premier League appearances.

He was also part of the team that won the Ghana FA Cup last season which qualified them for the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

Since their meeting against his previous club Dreams FC has been postponed owing to their African campaign, Oduro will be preparing for Ghana Premier League matchday two while Deams FC prepares for their next game in the CAF Confederations Cup against Sierra Leonean side Kallon FC.