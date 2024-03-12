Nations FC boss Kassim Mingle eyes Ghana Premier League Title 

Nations FC coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle has set ambitious goals for his team expressing determination to clinch the Ghana Premier League title at the end of their debut season.

The newly-promoted side has made a notable impact in the top flight, currently holding the fourth position on the standings with 31 points, including nine wins, four draws, and six losses.

In their recent Week 20 clash at the Dr Kwame Kyei Complex, Nations FC shared the points with defending champions Medeama SC in a hard-fought encounter that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Despite the stalemate, the team's performance has kept them in contention for the league title.

Following the match, coach Mingle emphasised their serious intent, stating, "Any team playing in the Premiership wants to go for the ultimate, so we are also in for it. We are not playing for playing sake."

Acknowledging the team's resilience, Mingle also urged fans to exercise patience after the draw against Medeama. He pointed out the team's impressive away victory against the league leaders and highlighted that Medeama couldn't secure a win at their home ground against Nations FC.